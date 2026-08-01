SEBI bars Zee fundraising 2 months after Hyderabad loan probe

Zee Entertainment's big fundraising move just got paused. India's market regulator, SEBI, has blocked Zee from raising money in the securities market for two months.

Plus, Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka and promoter Subhash Chandra can't trade or deal in securities for a year.

This all started after an investigation found Zee had used its Hyderabad property to secure loans without getting the right approvals.