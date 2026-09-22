SEBI chair Pandey says India could raise ₹2L/cr via IPOs
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said India could potentially raise around ₹2 lakh crore through initial public offerings going ahead.
So far, companies have already pulled in ₹60,000 crore, with more than half of that coming as fresh investments.
It's a big push to help Indian businesses grow and attract new money into the market.
SEBI eyes derivatives, FPI, bonds, cybersecurity
SEBI is examining reforms to make investing smoother and more appealing.
It would address concerns in respect of settlement price for derivatives on expiry days, make it simpler digital onboarding for Persons Resident Outside India, and wider FPI participation in non-agricultural commodity derivatives.
Plus, it is working on ways to boost liquidity in corporate bonds and keep India's $5 trillion stock market secure with better cybersecurity measures.