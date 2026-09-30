SEBI chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey rules out exchanges trading shares
SEBI has put to rest the buzz about letting stock exchanges like BSE and NSE trade their own shares.
On September 30, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey made it clear there is no panel of the market regulator considering allowing self-trading in bourses' shares right now.
If this ever changes, SEBI may look to address conflict of interest and governance structure before considering self-listing.
BSE down 3% and NSE slips
Right after SEBI's announcement, BSE shares dropped 3% and NSE slipped a bit, too, showing investors are paying close attention to these decisions.
While self-listing is off the table here for now, it is actually common abroad (think NYSE trading its parent company's stock).
For India, though, SEBI had looked into this back in 2015 but decided against it due to conflict concerns.