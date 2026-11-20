SEBI chairman Pandey says FPI onboarding will take 5 days
SEBI, India's market regulator, plans to speed up the process for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to start investing, aiming to get them onboarded in just five days.
Announced by SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at a recent industry summit, this move is meant to simplify things for international investors and help more businesses access funding.
SEBI to update corporate bond rules
SEBI will soon release a consultation paper focused on removing hurdles that slow down FPI onboarding.
Beyond that, they're teaming up with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Finance to update rules and create a new framework for corporate bonds.
These changes should make it easier for everyone, from big players to everyday investors, to invest in bonds and improve how money flows through India's markets.