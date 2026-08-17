Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey backs CAS despite trader discontent

Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey is backing the recently launched closing auction session (CAS) in India's stock markets, even as some traders are not happy.

CAS, which kicked off on August 3, brings all buy and sell orders together for a dedicated end-of-day window at the end of each trading day to set a fair price.

While some have complained about low trading volumes and sharp price swings, Pandey says CAS helps with better price discovery and aligns Indian markets with global practices: "We cannot just put out this thing (CAS) on this issue just because some people want to do options trading in the way they want to do options trading,"