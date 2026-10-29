SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey plans easier IPOs and FPOs
Business
SEBI is planning to shake up how companies go public in India.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says the goal is to make it easier for businesses, especially smaller ones, to raise money and for investors to actually understand what's going on.
Expect simpler processes and clearer information if you're looking at IPOs or FPOs.
SEBI to cut costs for SMEs
India led the world in IPOs last year, but SEBI wants to keep things fair and transparent.
They're looking at cutting costs for SMEs, updating company categories, and bringing in third-party monitors so IPO funds are used right.
Plus, they're cracking down on "shell" companies that don't really do business, so the market stays trustworthy for everyone.