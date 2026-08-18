SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says cybersecurity top board concern
Cybersecurity isn't just an IT thing anymore. It's now a top concern for company boards, says SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
He pointed out that cyber threats can shake up business operations, market trust, and investor confidence.
Pandey also flagged the risks of using AI in important systems without strong security in place.
SEBI launches 2 cybersecurity portals
Pandey called for teamwork and global sharing of best practices to boost cyber defenses.
He also warned that new tech like automation and quantum computing may challenge some of the cryptographic assumptions on which today's digital systems are built, so we need to stay flexible (crypto-agility) with our security tools.
To help tackle these challenges, SEBI has rolled out an upgraded SEBI Incident Reporting Portal and a new Cyber Suraksha Portal for sharing cybersecurity knowledge, vulnerability warnings, policy measures, and incident insights across the securities market ecosystem.