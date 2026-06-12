SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey flags longer term F&O review
SEBI said it is looking at longer-term futures and options (F and O) contracts in the Indian stock market.
The goal? Make it easier for more people to join in and help everyone manage risk better.
SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news at the ET NOW Markets Summit 2026, saying these changes are all about making India's markets stronger and more accessible.
SEBI and RBI review bond derivatives
SEBI is also teaming up with the RBI to review how bond market derivatives work: basically, they want cash and derivatives markets to play together better.
On top of that, they're looking at a review of the Innovators Growth Platform for strategic sectors like AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and biotech.
Plus, SEBI is working on tougher global standards for company listings so entering (and exiting) the market stays fair for everyone.