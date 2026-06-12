SEBI chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey flags longer term F&O review Business Jun 12, 2026

SEBI said it is looking at longer-term futures and options (F and O) contracts in the Indian stock market.

The goal? Make it easier for more people to join in and help everyone manage risk better.

SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news at the ET NOW Markets Summit 2026, saying these changes are all about making India's markets stronger and more accessible.