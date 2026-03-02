SEBI chief Pandey on crypto risks: 'Do your own research'

SEBI is working on AI to spot fake financial influencers

To help everyone make smarter choices, SEBI is using AI to spot fake financial influencers and is introducing QR code-accessible abridged prospectuses so you don't have to wade through endless pages of company disclosures.

They're also watching the busy derivatives market closely—since a recent study showed 90% of retail traders lose money here.

Pandey suggests doing a quick "30-second SEBI check" before you invest, just to be sure you're dealing with legit accounts.