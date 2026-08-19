SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey warns against CAS manipulation
Business
SEBI's boss, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, just put out a clear warning: don't try to mess with the new Closing Auction Session (CAS).
He says this system makes things more transparent and gives SEBI better tools to spot shady moves than the old method.
Any attempts at manipulation? Those will be handled strictly.
Pandey calls CAS a major reform
Pandey called CAS a "major reform" for keeping markets fair.
The idea is simple: every day ends with an open auction for buy and sell orders, a setup used worldwide.
While mutual funds and proprietary traders are starting to use it more, there haven't been any cases of misuse so far.
Pandey reassured everyone that CAS is here to stay, even if there are some early hiccups as people get used to it.