SEBI clears IPO plans for 7 companies including Jio Platforms
Business
SEBI just approved the IPO plans for seven companies, including big names like Jio Platforms and Paras Healthcare.
Also on the list: Bharat PET, Sadbhav Futuretech, M K Sons Fine Jewels, Paramotor Digital Technology, and Pushp Brand (India).
All of them filed their IPO paperwork this year hoping to raise fresh funds.
SEBI observations signal IPO approval
Getting a "SEBI observations" is a key step: it basically means the regulator is cool with a company's plans to go public.
Once approved, these companies have up to a year (or 18 months if filed confidentially) to launch their IPOs and invite everyday investors in for the first time.