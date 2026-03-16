SEBI clears IPOs for Travelstack, Learnfluence, and Tea Post
SEBI just gave the green light to IPOs from Travelstack Tech, Learnfluence Education, and Tea Post: together, they're set to raise more than ₹500 crore.
This keeps up the momentum in India's busy stock market scene, which saw a flurry of approvals recently (March 2026).
How these companies plan to use their IPO proceeds
Travelstack Tech wants to bring in ₹250 crore, mainly for working capital and paying off debts.
Learnfluence Education is looking at ₹246 crore to expand its campuses and boost marketing.
Tea Post plans to use its IPO funds for opening new tea cafes, so you might see more of them soon.
What's next for the IPO market?
SEBI is also reviewing 46 other IPO applications as India's primary market stays strong after a period of subdued IPO fundraising.
Still, not everyone's jumping in—three companies recently withdrew or had their filings returned.