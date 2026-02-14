SEBI gives nod to IPOs of 5 firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of five companies. The firms are Premier Industrial Corporation, Virupaksha Organics, Hexagon Nutrition, Om Power Transmission, and Duroflex. The approval was given between February 10-13, 2026. A final observation from SEBI acts as an approval for the launch of a public issue.

IPO specifics Premier Industrial Corporation's IPO Premier Industrial Corporation, a leading manufacturer in the welding consumables industry, plans to raise funds through an IPO. The offer includes a fresh issue of 2.25 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 54 lakh shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditure toward setting up a new wire manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and expanding its existing one at Palghar.

Fund utilization Duroflex and Virupaksha Organics's IPOs Duroflex, a leading mattress brand in India, is looking to raise funds through an IPO. The offer includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹183.6 crore and an OFS of up to 2.25 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors. On the other hand, Virupaksha Organics plans to raise ₹740 crore through its IPO for capital expenditure, prepayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

