SEBI clears NGE Green Energy DRHP for ₹133cr SME IPO
Business
NGE Green Energy, a solar power company from Coimbatore, just got the green light from SEBI for its DRHP to raise ₹133 crore through a proposed SME IPO.
The money raised will help them boost their solar capacity, manage day-to-day costs, and branch out into energy storage: think batteries for all that sunshine.
NGE Green Energy 250MW, FY25 ₹157cr
NGE builds EPC solar parks and rooftop systems in Tamil Nadu. Right now, they run 250 MW of ground-mounted solar (that's a lot of panels) and a smaller rooftop setup.
In FY 2025, they pulled in ₹157 crore revenue with ₹15.5 crore profit.
They're also expanding with an EPC contract and an LOI for an additional 100 MW of ground-mounted solar capacity and have set up a major substation in Pudukkottai to support future projects.