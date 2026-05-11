SEBI clears NGE Green Energy DRHP for ₹133cr SME IPO

NGE Green Energy 250MW, FY25 ₹157cr

NGE builds EPC solar parks and rooftop systems in Tamil Nadu. Right now, they run 250 MW of ground-mounted solar (that's a lot of panels) and a smaller rooftop setup.

In FY 2025, they pulled in ₹157 crore revenue with ₹15.5 crore profit.

They're also expanding with an EPC contract and an LOI for an additional 100 MW of ground-mounted solar capacity and have set up a major substation in Pudukkottai to support future projects.