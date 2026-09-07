SEBI clears NSE IPO as GMP rises to ₹250-280

The NSE IPO is expected to launch by the end of September and could raise around ₹30,000 crore.

Unlisted shares were trading at ₹1,975 recently, and the company might be valued between ₹5 lakh crore and ₹5.25 lakh crore.

Earlier this year, activity in unlisted NSE shares was pretty slow due to tough market conditions and a hit to derivatives volumes following the introduction of the closing auction session (CAS).

As Manan Doshi, co-founder of Unlisted Arena, put it, "The valuation at which the offering is priced will be critical to how the market responds."