SEBI closes NDTV adjudication, imposes no penalty over VCPL deal

SAT ruled VCPL loan not control

This all started when SEBI claimed VCPL gained control of NDTV through a loan agreement with its promoters in 2009.

But in 2022, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) ruled it was just a financial arrangement—not an actual transfer of control.

Later that year, VCPL made an open offer as part of a new acquisition move.

SEBI decided no disclosure was needed since there was not any legal change in who runs the show.

The SEBI proceedings are finally wrapped up.