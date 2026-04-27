Why SEBI has conducted search and seizure operations across India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has conducted extensive search and seizure operations in connection with a suspected stock manipulation network. The action was taken across several cities, including Mumbai , Bhuj, Surat, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The probe is centered on an alleged "pump-and-dump" activity where stock prices are artificially inflated via coordinated trades and corporate actions before being sold off at higher levels.

Probe Investigation focused on specific entities involved in manipulation The investigation primarily focuses on a small investment banking firm and a drip irrigation company. SEBI's teams are analyzing fund flows, trading data, and communication records to establish links between entities and individuals involved in the alleged manipulation network. One big red flag raised by the regulator is a suspected fraudulent bonus issue, despite negligible revenue or profit growth.

Evidence collected Searches lasted 3 days The searches conducted by SEBI lasted three days. They resulted in the seizure of documents and digital evidence that may help establish the alleged manipulation network. The regulator is likely to take further action once findings from this ongoing investigation are finalized.

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