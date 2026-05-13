SEBI considering specialized distributors to expand retail bond investing
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is examining a proposal to introduce specialized distributors who will help regular folks invest in bonds, kind of like how mutual funds got popular.
Said by Amarjeet Singh at a recent Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) summit, these distributors will handle all the tricky stuff like know-your-customer (KYC), paperwork, and transactions, making bond investing way more accessible.
Amarjeet Singh stresses investor trust
Singh made it clear that these new distributors need to be honest and avoid mis-selling or pushing unsuitable products.
He summed it up nicely: "Distributors are not merely facilitators of transactions. They are stewards of the investor journey. Growth not built on investor trust will ultimately become difficult to sustain."
This move comes as more people are putting their savings into capital markets, which have been growing fast lately.