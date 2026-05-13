SEBI considering specialized distributors to expand retail bond investing

Amarjeet Singh stresses investor trust

Singh made it clear that these new distributors need to be honest and avoid mis-selling or pushing unsuitable products.

He summed it up nicely: "Distributors are not merely facilitators of transactions. They are stewards of the investor journey. Growth not built on investor trust will ultimately become difficult to sustain."

This move comes as more people are putting their savings into capital markets, which have been growing fast lately.