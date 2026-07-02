SEBI considers net settlement for mutual funds after fund feedback

Funds back net settlement, banks cautious

Some mutual funds have expressed support for the idea, arguing that net settlement will make managing their money simpler and reduce the need to borrow just to handle daily transactions.

SEBI recently allowed more flexibility with intraday borrowing too.

But not everyone is convinced: banks and custodians worry about risks if borrowed money is not fully backed by guaranteed assets.

Still, SEBI says the plan helps fix timing issues without putting investor returns at risk.