SEBI considers SME listing rule changes, Tuhin Kanta Pandey urges
Business
SEBI is considering changes to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) rules to make things smoother and cheaper.
The current system, where intermediaries always have to offer buy and sell quotes, just is not working well.
SEBI Chair Tuhin Kanta Pandey called out these inefficiencies and said it is time for a fix.
SEBI to publish SME consultation paper
The new reforms could make it easier for SMEs to get listed, sort out hassles with trading odd-sized share lots, and de-link the existing paid-up capital linkage.
These updates are coming as SME IPOs are booming, raising a record ₹10,955.1 crore in FY26.
SEBI will share more details in a consultation paper, building on recent moves from the Union Budget.