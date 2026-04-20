SEBI cuts social stock exchange minimum from ₹2L to ₹1,000

SEBI extends NPO registration on SSE

SEBI also gave nonprofit organizations (NPOs) an extra year to stay registered on the SSE, bumping validity from two years to three, so they don't have to rush into fundraising.

Plus, projects where costs and outcomes can be implemented on a clearly identifiable per-unit basis now need only 50% of their target amount (down from 75%) for zero-coupon, zero-principal instruments, making it easier for smaller or varied projects to get off the ground.

Altogether, these changes aim to open up social impact investing for more retail investors.