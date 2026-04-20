SEBI cuts social stock exchange minimum from ₹2L to ₹1,000
SEBI just dropped the minimum investment for social impact funds from ₹2 lakh all the way down to ₹1,000.
The idea? To let a lot more people, especially everyday investors, get involved in funding causes they care about through the Social Stock Exchange (SSE).
This move sticks with SEBI's push to make these investments easier and more inclusive.
SEBI extends NPO registration on SSE
SEBI also gave nonprofit organizations (NPOs) an extra year to stay registered on the SSE, bumping validity from two years to three, so they don't have to rush into fundraising.
Plus, projects where costs and outcomes can be implemented on a clearly identifiable per-unit basis now need only 50% of their target amount (down from 75%) for zero-coupon, zero-principal instruments, making it easier for smaller or varied projects to get off the ground.
Altogether, these changes aim to open up social impact investing for more retail investors.