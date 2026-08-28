SEBI delays start of new ETF rules to September 7
Business
SEBI is giving everyone a little more time before its new exchange-traded fund (ETF) rules kick in: the start date has moved from September 1 to September 7.
The shift comes after feedback from stock exchanges, with SEBI saying the goal is a smooth implementation of the provisions.
Updated rules affect ETF pricing
The updated rules will affect things like how ETF prices are set, limits on price movement, pre-open trading sessions, and what happens if trades can't be settled.
All other parts of SEBI's earlier circular stay the same.
Market institutions have been told to update their systems and keep investors in the loop so everything goes off without a hitch.