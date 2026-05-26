SEBI developing bond ETFs and derivatives on corporate bond indexes
SEBI (India's market regulator) is working toward further developing bond ETFs and derivatives on corporate bond indexes.
The idea? Make it easier for regular folks to invest smaller amounts, boost market liquidity, and help big players manage interest-rate risks.
SEBI Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared these plans at a recent event, saying the goal is to get more people involved in the debt market.
SEBI plans new debt broker rules
SEBI also plans to create new rules just for debt brokers, aiming to cut costs and make it simpler for specialists to join the market.
They're reviewing listing requirements for companies with debt securities, which could mean less red tape compared to equity listings.
Pandey emphasized that India needs a broader bond market (not just banks) to fund big projects and drive growth.