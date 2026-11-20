SEBI developing domestically governed AI model for India's securities market
SEBI is looking to develop a domestically governed artificial intelligence (AI) model to help regulate India's securities market.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared that a committee is weighing the pros and cons, with the main goal being secure, affordable, and accessible AI tools, especially for smaller regulated entities.
SEBI taps India's digital public infrastructure
This project will bring in input from people actually working in the market and tap into India's Digital Public Infrastructure.
Pandey highlighted making AI-based regulatory tools secure, affordable, and accessible, particularly for smaller regulated entities.
Plus, SEBI just made it easier for nonresident Indians to join in by streamlining their know-your-customer (KYC) process.