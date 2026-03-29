Sebi dropped corporate bond minimum to ₹10,000, drawing retail investors
Big news for anyone curious about investing: after Sebi dropped the minimum investment for corporate bonds from ₹100,000 to just ₹10,000 in June 2024, a wave of retail investors has joined the Indian bond market.
This move is pulling in around $3 billion a year from regular folks, according to Grip Invest CEO Nikhil Aggarwal.
Retail bond market growing 300% yearly
The retail bond market is growing fast, about 300% each year, with average investments now between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000. More people outside major cities are getting involved too.
Tech upgrades are expected to make bonds even more accessible soon, with tools that help you understand and manage your investments better.
As Vineet Malhotra from Compoundexpress puts it, making bonds easier to invest in could really open up new options for everyone looking to diversify beyond mutual funds.