Sebi dropped corporate bond minimum to ₹10,000, drawing retail investors

Retail bond market growing 300% yearly

The retail bond market is growing fast, about 300% each year, with average investments now between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000. More people outside major cities are getting involved too.

Tech upgrades are expected to make bonds even more accessible soon, with tools that help you understand and manage your investments better.

As Vineet Malhotra from Compoundexpress puts it, making bonds easier to invest in could really open up new options for everyone looking to diversify beyond mutual funds.