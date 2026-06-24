SEBI eases certification for sales staff at investment advisory firms

Sales and relationship staff need Series-XXV-B

From today, staff doing only sales or relationship management need to clear the new NISM Series-XXV-B certification: no more advanced exams unless you're giving actual investment advice.

Core advisers still have to pass tougher tests (NISM Series-X-A and NISM SeriesX-B), but if your job is just support, the requirements are way simpler.

This update came after industry feedback, aiming to make life easier while keeping everyone prepared.