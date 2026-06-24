SEBI eases certification for sales staff at investment advisory firms
SEBI just rolled out a simpler certification process for people in sales and non-core roles at investment advisory firms.
If you're chatting with clients but not actually giving investment advice, there's now a lighter exam to take, making things less stressful for both employees and companies.
It's all about keeping things efficient without piling on extra rules.
Sales and relationship staff need Series-XXV-B
From today, staff doing only sales or relationship management need to clear the new NISM Series-XXV-B certification: no more advanced exams unless you're giving actual investment advice.
Core advisers still have to pass tougher tests (NISM Series-X-A and NISM SeriesX-B), but if your job is just support, the requirements are way simpler.
This update came after industry feedback, aiming to make life easier while keeping everyone prepared.