SEBI eases rules for FPIs in G-Secs after RBI decision
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made life simpler for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing only in Indian government bonds (G-Secs).
Announced today, this move follows the Reserve Bank of India's recent decision to drop some limits for these investors, making it less of a hassle to get involved.
SEBI waives disclosures, orders system updates
Now, if foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are investing only in G-Secs, they do not have to share detailed group information, no matter which route they use.
SEBI has told depositories, custodians, and DDPs to update their systems right away.
The goal? To simplify the regulatory process for overseas investors in Government Securities (G-Secs).