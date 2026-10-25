SEBI eases short selling and securities lending in India
Business
SEBI just announced a big update to how short selling and securities lending work in India.
The goal? To make it easier to trade borrowed shares, boost market liquidity, and help prices reflect real demand.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared the news on Saturday, saying these changes should make the markets run smoother for everyone.
SEBI plans buybacks and investor safeguards
There's more: SEBI also plans to cut red tape for things like share buybacks and offers for sale, making capital markets more efficient.
They're exploring graded compliance requirements for stockbrokers based on their size, plus extra safeguards to protect investors from fraud.
All in all, it's about making investing a little simpler and safer for everyone involved.