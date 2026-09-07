SEBI enacts ETF rules to align prices with actual value
SEBI just rolled out fresh trading rules for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) starting September 7, 2026.
The main goal? Make ETF prices more accurate and in sync with their actual value, especially when markets get bumpy.
These updates should help investors get fairer deals and cut down on those annoying price gaps between ETFs and what they're really worth.
Exchanges set daily ETF trading ranges
Now, exchanges will set daily trading ranges based on the previous day's closing price using the last 30-minute average: no more relying on outdated numbers.
Equity and debt ETFs start with a 10% price band that can stretch to 20% if things get wild.
Gold and silver ETFs have a flexible 6% band (with no upper limit), plus a pre-open call auction to match prices with real demand, making things smoother after big overnight moves.