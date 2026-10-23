SEBI exempts research analysts from recording institutional investor calls
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made life a bit easier for research analysts: they no longer have to record their calls with institutional investors.
This update kicks in from November 8, 2026, and is meant to help analysts work more smoothly.
But do not get too relaxed: all other client chats (like with potential clients) still need to be documented using legally verifiable records, and kept on file for at least five years in case any issues pop up.
SEBI asks RAASB to amend rules
This new rule covers anyone getting research services, whether they pay for them or not.
SEBI has also asked the Research Analysts Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB) to make the necessary changes to its rules and bye-laws so everyone is on the same page.
The goal? Cut down on red tape while improving ease of doing business.