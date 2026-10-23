SEBI exempts research analysts from recording institutional investor calls

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just made life a bit easier for research analysts: they no longer have to record their calls with institutional investors.

This update kicks in from November 8, 2026, and is meant to help analysts work more smoothly.

But do not get too relaxed: all other client chats (like with potential clients) still need to be documented using legally verifiable records, and kept on file for at least five years in case any issues pop up.