SEBI explores mapping trading terminals to MAC and static IPs
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring one of the measures under consideration to stop misuse of trading terminals by mapping each one with Media Access Control (MAC) and static IP addresses.
This means trades can be traced back to where they were executed and who is using the terminals, making it harder for anyone to bend the rules.
The move comes after Moneycontrol reported that some brokers were allegedly letting others use their accounts for a fee or profit-sharing, which is not allowed.
SEBI announces market reforms in Mumbai
SEBI is also rolling out new compliance rules that depend on a broker's size and how much tech they use, so smaller players will not be overwhelmed.
They are looking at tweaking short-selling and securities lending rules to boost market liquidity, plus making it cheaper for companies to do buybacks and tender offers.
On top of that, automated facilities are being extended to custodial clients, so less money gets stuck during confirmations.
All these updates were announced at SEBI's big convention in Mumbai, showing they are serious about making markets safer and smoother for everyone.