SEBI explores mapping trading terminals to MAC and static IPs

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring one of the measures under consideration to stop misuse of trading terminals by mapping each one with Media Access Control (MAC) and static IP addresses.

This means trades can be traced back to where they were executed and who is using the terminals, making it harder for anyone to bend the rules.

The move comes after Moneycontrol reported that some brokers were allegedly letting others use their accounts for a fee or profit-sharing, which is not allowed.