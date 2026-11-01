SEBI extends accessibility deadline and mandates IAAP audits for entities
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) just extended the deadline for regulated entities to make their digital platforms accessible, moving it to January 31, 2027.
This came after requests from market players who needed extra time.
Now, these entities have to get an IAAP auditor on board and fix any issues found during audits.
SEBI cites RPwD Act 2016
This move is part of SEBI's push to support the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
While the main deadline got pushed back, all other rules still stand.
SEBI says it's serious about making financial markets fair and accessible for everyone, so investors are protected and no one gets left out online.