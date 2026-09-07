SEBI extends angel funds compliance deadline after AIF industry requests

Until the new deadline, eligible angel funds can still take money from up to 200 nonaccredited investors.

After that, only accredited investors get to join in on new deals.

If you invested before the cutoff, don't worry; your investment stays valid under current agreements.

For any angel fund registered after September 10, 2025, it's accredited investors only from day one.

All these changes are part of SEBI's updated framework announced last year and now officially in effect.