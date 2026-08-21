SEBI finds 88% of individual derivatives traders lost ₹91,685 cr
Business
SEBI just revealed that 88% of individual traders in India's equity derivatives market lost money in FY26, with total losses hitting ₹91,685 crore.
For the first time since FY16, fewer people joined the market. Retail participation dropped 18%, down to 88 lakh traders.
Under 1L traders dominated derivatives losses
Newcomers dropped by 40%, and a huge 46 lakh existing traders exited after SEBI rules and higher costs.
Most losses were felt by smaller investors: 70% of all losses came from those with portfolios under ₹1 lakh.
Young traders (under 30) and lower-income participants took the biggest hits, highlighting how risky these markets can be for beginners.