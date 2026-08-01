SEBI fines Zee, Chandra and Goenka for ₹726cr collateral

Zee didn't mention this deal as a related-party transaction in its financial reports, which is a big regulatory no-no.

SEBI also found that Punit Goenka signed off on misleading certificates and didn't come clean about these moves.

The fallout: Zee is barred from the stock markets for two months, Chandra and Goenka can't access the market for one year, and there are fines, ₹30 lakh for Zee, ₹60 lakh for Chandra, and ₹58 lakh for Goenka.

They've got three months to close open derivative positions and 45 days to pay up.