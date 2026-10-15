Sebi fixes closing auction CAS 3:30-3:40pm from December 7, 2026

The updated CAS now has three clear phases: one to set a reference price, one for all order types, and a final round just for limit orders.

For expiring index derivatives, settlements will use the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of constituent securities over the final 30 minutes, and expiring stock derivatives will use the VWAP of the underlying stock over the final 30 minutes.

Stock exchanges and clearing corporations need to update their systems so unexecuted orders get handled more smoothly, all designed to make price discovery fairer and operations less messy.