SEBI, Google Play to mark legit trading apps Business Mar 25, 2026

SEBI and Google Play are rolling out a verified app label to help people spot legitimate trading apps and avoid scams that promise easy money.

SEBI's chief, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, pointed out that even experienced people like lawyers and professors have lost large sums of money to these fraudulent apps, so it is not just newcomers at risk.

The goal is to make online investing safer for everyone.