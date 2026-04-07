SEBI grants 1-time IPO approval extension to September 30
Business
SEBI just announced a one-time extension for companies whose IPO approvals were about to expire between April 1 and September 30.
This move comes as the West Asia conflict has made markets unpredictable, making it tough for firms to pick the right moment to go public.
Relief for 40 firms seeking ₹43,500cr
About 40 companies, hoping to raise nearly ₹43,500 crore, were at risk of missing out because of market swings.
With this extension, they get extra time and won't be penalized for not meeting the usual 25% public-shareholding rule until September 30.
Mahavir Lunavat say this gives businesses a fair shot at planning their IPOs when things settle down.