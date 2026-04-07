SEBI grants 1-time IPO approval extension to September 30

Relief for 40 firms seeking ₹43,500cr

About 40 companies, hoping to raise nearly ₹43,500 crore, were at risk of missing out because of market swings.

With this extension, they get extra time and won't be penalized for not meeting the usual 25% public-shareholding rule until September 30.

Mahavir Lunavat say this gives businesses a fair shot at planning their IPOs when things settle down.