SEBI grants 6-month IPO launch extension for expiring observation letters

SEBI relaxes 25% rule, waives penalties

Companies still have to update their paperwork so everything is up-to-date, but SEBI is also relaxing the usual rule about having at least 25% public shareholding during this period.

There will be no fines or frozen shares if you miss the mark between April and September 2026, and any penalties from this window will be rolled back.

It is SEBI's way of helping businesses catch a break while things are tough.