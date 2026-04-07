SEBI grants 6-month IPO launch extension for expiring observation letters
SEBI just made things a bit easier for companies planning to go public.
If your initial public offering (IPO) observation letter was set to expire between April and September 2026, you now get an extra six months to launch.
There is no need to rush or reapply.
This move comes as many companies are struggling with shaky markets and global uncertainty.
SEBI relaxes 25% rule, waives penalties
Companies still have to update their paperwork so everything is up-to-date, but SEBI is also relaxing the usual rule about having at least 25% public shareholding during this period.
There will be no fines or frozen shares if you miss the mark between April and September 2026, and any penalties from this window will be rolled back.
It is SEBI's way of helping businesses catch a break while things are tough.