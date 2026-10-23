SEBI greenlights Nippon AMC 96.8cr Yes Bank AT1 bonds settlement

Nippon Life India Asset Management (Nippon AMC) just got the green light from SEBI to settle a long-running issue over its investments in Yes Bank's AT1 bonds.

The deal is worth ₹96.8 crore, which includes giving back ₹89.1 crore in management fees (plus interest) that were earned from these investments.

Another ₹7.7 crore covers settlement costs for the company and some of its officials.