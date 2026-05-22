SEBI introduces 1-day WFH and pauses programs to save energy
Business
SEBI is switching things up with a new one-day-a-week, rotational work-from-home arrangement for specific officer grades, aiming to cut down on energy use after PM Modi's call for conservation.
Alongside, they've paused non-essential internal programmes/engagements such as conclaves and brainstorming sessions, keeping things low-key for now.
Assistant managers to AGMs weekly WFH
assistant managers up to assistant general managers can work remotely one day a week, but senior staff and key officers still need to show up daily.
SEBI is also nudging employees toward public transport, carpooling, or electric vehicles and encouraging virtual meetings instead of in-person ones.
Remote workers are expected to keep data safe and confidential while doing their bit for the planet.