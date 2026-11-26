SEBI eases KYC norms for investors: What changes for you?
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a series of changes to simplify the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for investors. The new rules, effective from December 24, are aimed at making it easier for investors to open demat, trading, and mutual fund accounts with multiple intermediaries. The changes will reduce paperwork and avoid repeated verification processes.
Centralization
A look at the KYC process
Under the new rules, investors won't have to submit the same information multiple times when dealing with different intermediaries.
Once an investor completes their initial KYC process, the intermediary has to upload the required KYC details, including Part I of Account Opening Form (AOF), to a KYC Registration Agency (KRA) within three working days.
This centralizes common client information at the KRA level and reduces duplication of documentation.
Information inclusion
What else is included?
The centralized KYC details at the KRA level will also include other personal information like income range, occupation, Politically Exposed Person (PEP) status, and FATCA/CRS-related information.
Intermediaries will also have to upload the Central Know Your Customer Identifier (CKYC ID), Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN), where applicable, and expiry date of officially valid documents.
Record updates
Updating KYC records
When an investor opens an account with an intermediary, the latter has to update their KYC records with the latest information from the KRA and CKYCRR.
This is done to avoid duplication of effort and reduce repeated documentation.
However, intermediaries can seek additional information as part of their due diligence but must give investors an option to confirm changes made to their KYC records.
Verification relaxations
Other key changes
If a mobile number is already verified and tagged as Aadhaar-seeded in the KRA database, intermediaries won't have to verify it again while onboarding the investor. This is optional verification.
Also, intermediaries (except mutual funds) have to inform KRAs about any account closures within five working days.
The KRA then has two working days to update or delink relevant records upon receiving this information.
Record management
What if account not opened?
If an investor's KYC figures are downloaded by an intermediary from the KRA but no account is opened within 21 working days, the intermediary has to inform the KRA within five working days.
The KRA then delinks the investor's KYC record within two working days of receiving this information.
For name changes, investors whose updated names are already reflected in PAN and Aadhaar won't have to submit separate proof of name change.