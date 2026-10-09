SEBI investigates Ola Electric over orders counted as sales
Business
Ola Electric is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after it announced selling more than 25,000 electric vehicles in early 2025, a number that turned out to be just order bookings, not real sales.
This mix-up didn't match up with official vehicle registrations and got regulators asking tough questions about how Ola reports its numbers.
Ola Electric applies for SEBI settlement
Ola admitted its internal tracking systems weren't great, which may have caused the confusion.
SEBI has also flagged concerns about how the company shares information and runs things behind the scenes.
Ola has now applied for a settlement with SEBI, but could still face penalties if these issues are confirmed.