SEBI is building an AI tool to check financial firms' cyber safety
SEBI, India's market regulator, is rolling out an AI-powered tool to see how well regulated entities such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories are protecting themselves online.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey this week, the move aims to strengthen cybersecurity as digital threats grow.
What will this AI actually do?
The tool will scan cyber audit reports, spot weak points, and sort entities based on their risk level.
It's part of a bigger push—SEBI's also using AI to catch shady investment advice online and keep an eye on mutual fund ads.
All these efforts fit into a larger tech roadmap that includes safer payment systems and better fraud checks for a more secure investing experience.
Why should you care?
If you use online investment platforms or invest online, these upgrades could mean safer transactions and less chance of falling for scams.
With more people entering the market, SEBI wants to make sure everyone's data—and money—stays protected.