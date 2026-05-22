SEBI issues temporary WFH advisory, postpones non-essential events

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a temporary administrative advisory, allowing work-from-home for its employees, according to Moneycontrol. The decision comes in response to the government's call for energy conservation amid the current geopolitical situation. As part of this advisory, non-essential internal events that could result in significant travel or hotel expenses have also been postponed for eight weeks starting May 25, 2026.

Policy details Rotational work-from-home for Grade A to C employees As per the advisory issued by SEBI's HR department, employees in Grades 'A' to 'C' will be allowed to work from home once a week on a rotational basis. This includes Assistant Managers, Managers, and Assistant General Managers. However, employees in Group D (Deputy General Manager) and above will have to attend the office physically on a regular basis.

Security measures Data safety and confidentiality emphasized The advisory stresses data safety, confidentiality, and readiness to attend the office physically if required. It also calls for Chief General Managers, Regional Directors, and vertical heads to prepare a periodic roster for officers of grades A to C, ensuring that at least 50% of them are present in the office physically. This is aimed at maintaining operational efficiency while ensuring employee flexibility.

Advertisement

Event suspension Suspension of non-essential internal engagements The advisory also calls for a suspension of non-essential internal engagements, specifically "Brainstorming Programs, Camaraderie and Conclaves for a period of 8 weeks." These events are usually aimed at internal collaboration and capacity building within the organization. The advisory clearly states that no such programs should be scheduled during these eight weeks to minimize unnecessary movement and energy consumption.

Advertisement