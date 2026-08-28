SEBI issues observations on NSE IPO sized ₹30,000cr covering 148.9m

NSE's IPO journey has been stuck for the last decade because of regulatory hurdles like co-location and dark fiber controversies.

SEBI gave it a no-objection certificate earlier this year, and last month the regulator in-principle agreed to settle the co-location and dark fiber matters for ₹1,491.21 crore.

The entire ₹30,000 crore raised will go to current shareholders (no new shares are being created).

To handle the massive offering, NSE has brought in 20 lead managers, with Kotak Mahindra Capital coordinating the team.