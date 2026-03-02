SEBI just deleted 1.2L+ posts by 'finfluencers' giving bad investment advice
SEBI just took down over 1.2 lakh social media posts from unregistered "finfluencers" who were giving out dodgy investment advice.
There's been a surge in misleading tips online, which SEBI says have led to substantial losses for retail investors.
SEBI says these posts broke the rules by offering advice without proper registration.
SEBI's AI tool scanned posts
SEBI's own AI tool, Sudarshan, scanned audio, video, and text across platforms to flag these violations—even in different languages.
Social media companies have been cooperating with takedown orders. As Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey put it, "We have the power to order removal, and the platforms cooperate with us."
Statutory warning for options trading
To keep investors safe from hype around options trading (where most people lose money), SEBI introduced a statutory warning and said a pop-up message will appear—reminding everyone that 9 out of 10 options traders end up losing cash.
It's all about making sure you don't fall for flashy promises online.