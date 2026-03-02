SEBI just deleted 1.2L+ posts by 'finfluencers' giving bad investment advice Business Mar 02, 2026

SEBI just took down over 1.2 lakh social media posts from unregistered "finfluencers" who were giving out dodgy investment advice.

There's been a surge in misleading tips online, which SEBI says have led to substantial losses for retail investors.

SEBI says these posts broke the rules by offering advice without proper registration.