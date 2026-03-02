SEBI just introduced new rules for mutual funds: Here's how

New overlapping limits and lifecycle funds

From now on, sectoral/thematic equity schemes can only overlap up to 50% with other equity schemes (except large-cap), and value and contra funds can overlap up to 50% with each other.

AMCs have three years to get in line—reducing overlaps bit by bit each year.

Plus, SEBI is introducing lifecycle funds that shift from equity to debt as you get closer to your goal, investing across debt, equity, gold/silver ETFs, and InvITs.