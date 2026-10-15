SEBI keeps VWAP settlement for expiring derivatives, sets CAS 3:30-3:40

SEBI just announced it is keeping the way expiring stock and index derivatives are settled, using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades during the last 30 minutes of the Continuous Trading Session (CTS) in the equity cash segment.

This comes after concerns about sharp price movements during the closing auction session (CAS).

Instead of changing how settlements work, SEBI is retaining the settlement method while also revising CAS timing and other trading/order rules, with CAS set to run from 3:30pm to 3:40pm.