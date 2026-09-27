SEBI launches PRIM to let advisers combine mutual funds, ETFs

The minimum investment has dropped from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh, so portfolio management services (PMS) is now within reach for a lot more people.

Plus, portfolio managers can try new strategies like investing in IPOs, primary debt issuances, and specified overseas investments, including listed equity and debt, REITs, mutual funds, ETFs, index funds and foreign government securities, subject to applicable rules.

To keep things fair and transparent, management fees are capped at 1% of assets managed, and there are rules to ensure accountability among managers.